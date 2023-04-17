Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Short Interest Down 70.5% in March

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 70.5% from the March 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

DWAS stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.01. 43,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,610. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $64.87 and a 1 year high of $88.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.07. The stock has a market cap of $553.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF

About Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 469,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,149,000 after purchasing an additional 24,753 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,357,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 282,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,369,000 after purchasing an additional 20,855 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 261,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 177,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,942,000 after purchasing an additional 21,870 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.