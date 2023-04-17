Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Short Interest Down 70.5% in March

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 70.5% from the March 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Price Performance
DWAS stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.01. 43,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,610. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $64.87 and a 1 year high of $88.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.07. The stock has a market cap of $553.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.14.
Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF
About Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF
The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.
