Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Stake Cut by All Season Financial Advisors Inc.

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,148 shares during the period. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF makes up 2.6% of All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.17% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRP. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 694,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,642,996 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,752.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 843,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,480,000 after purchasing an additional 798,279 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $7,708,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 469,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,282,000 after purchasing an additional 214,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seed Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,587,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VRP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.32. The stock had a trading volume of 45,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,850. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.49. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $20.88 and a 1 year high of $24.12.

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

