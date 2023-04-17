Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,668 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,574,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,964,845,000 after buying an additional 818,403 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,812,727 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,846,720,000 after buying an additional 540,474 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,374,188 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,675,950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095,684 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,635,840 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $239,764,000 after purchasing an additional 224,891 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,894,482 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $185,087,000 after purchasing an additional 549,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer acquired 10,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 369,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,559,632.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,562,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,860,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.71. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $47.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.49.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -52.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on WBA. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.46.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

