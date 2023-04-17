Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Trims Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV lowered its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Health comprises 0.7% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 888.6% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth about $28,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 29.5% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAH traded down $1.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.40. 856,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,514,086. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.70 and a 12-month high of $81.57. The firm has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.92.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 101.28% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $51.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.08.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Featured Stories

