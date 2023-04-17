Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV Purchases 11,882 Shares of Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC) Stock

Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC – Get Rating) (NYSE:TCX) insider Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV acquired 11,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$19.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$228,536.01.

Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 11th, Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV acquired 3,614 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$17.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$63,621.58.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV acquired 5,829 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$16.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,321.82.

Tucows Price Performance

Shares of TSE TC traded down C$0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$25.12. 2,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Tucows Inc. has a twelve month low of C$21.62 and a twelve month high of C$83.21. The company has a market cap of C$272.05 million, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$32.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$42.84.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows ( TSE:TC Get Rating ) (NYSE:TCX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C($1.70) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$107.14 million for the quarter. Tucows had a negative return on equity of 26.04% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tucows Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fiber Internet Services, Mobile Services, and Domain Services. The Fiber Internet Services segment provides fixed high-speed Internet access services to individuals and small businesses primarily through the Ting website, and other billing solutions to small internet service providers.

