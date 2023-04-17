Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV Purchases 11,882 Shares of Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC) Stock

Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC – Get Rating) (NYSE:TCX) insider Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV acquired 11,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$19.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$228,536.01.
Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 11th, Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV acquired 3,614 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$17.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$63,621.58.
- On Tuesday, April 4th, Investmentaktiengesellschaft für langfristige Investoren TGV acquired 5,829 shares of Tucows stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$16.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,321.82.
Tucows Price Performance
Shares of TSE TC traded down C$0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$25.12. 2,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Tucows Inc. has a twelve month low of C$21.62 and a twelve month high of C$83.21. The company has a market cap of C$272.05 million, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$32.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$42.84.
Tucows Company Profile
Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fiber Internet Services, Mobile Services, and Domain Services. The Fiber Internet Services segment provides fixed high-speed Internet access services to individuals and small businesses primarily through the Ting website, and other billing solutions to small internet service providers.
