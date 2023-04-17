Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS)

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 16,338 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 61% compared to the average daily volume of 10,125 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on APPS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Turbine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Insider Transactions at Digital Turbine

In other Digital Turbine news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $368,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,647,789 shares in the company, valued at $17,367,696.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 35,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $368,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,647,789 shares in the company, valued at $17,367,696.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 289,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,366.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 52.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 28.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 15,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 34,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 7,754 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,547 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:APPS traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,900,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,242,492. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.48. Digital Turbine has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $37.96.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $162.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.94 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 7.14%. Analysts forecast that Digital Turbine will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which help to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Following Segments: On Device Media (ODM), In App Media-AdColony (IAM-A) and In App Media-Fyber (IAM-F).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.