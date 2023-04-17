Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Acquired by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 750,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,087 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC owned about 0.26% of Iron Mountain worth $37,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 31,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 2,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 178.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,296,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,450,000 after purchasing an additional 830,061 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 14,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 176,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Iron Mountain from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Stock Up 0.2 %

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $60,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 17,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $931,471.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,500,929.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $60,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 84,045 shares of company stock valued at $4,430,971 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 899,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $43.33 and a 52-week high of $58.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.46 and its 200 day moving average is $51.44. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.90.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 79.49%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.00%.

About Iron Mountain

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.