Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp makes up 1.4% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USB traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.54. 8,451,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,832,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.10. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $53.88.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on USB. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $77.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.74.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

