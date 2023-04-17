Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $249.24. 438,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,433,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.30 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.26. The firm has a market cap of $133.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMGN. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. SVB Securities decreased their price target on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.25.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

