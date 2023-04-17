Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Grows Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab comprises 1.8% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $7,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 203,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,984,000 after acquiring an additional 32,653 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $233,000. Condor Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 52,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 111,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, President Richard A. Wurster acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total transaction of $15,106,806.90. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,856,646 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,691,645.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Richard A. Wurster acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 101,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,656.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and sold 728,106 shares valued at $58,067,403. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.69. The company had a trading volume of 28,023,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,585,725. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.88. The company has a market cap of $92.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $81.50 to $67.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.21.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

