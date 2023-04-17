Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Has $2.46 Million Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lessened its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 18,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 32.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 457,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,656,000 after purchasing an additional 112,868 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 99,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 12,575 shares in the last quarter. Triad Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 13.5% in the third quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 29,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 5.7% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on BRO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.70.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Brown & Brown stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.02. 388,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,021. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.82 and a 52-week high of $72.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.74.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III bought 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.92 per share, with a total value of $196,928.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,169.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

