Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Has $3.35 Million Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 18.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,169,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,538,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786,970 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,270,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,498,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,948 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5,811.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 804,933 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $84,526,000 after purchasing an additional 791,316 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4,684.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 631,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,332,000 after purchasing an additional 618,474 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,110,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $121,075,000 after acquiring an additional 363,547 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $1,652,196.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,208,336.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $112.90. The stock had a trading volume of 237,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,220. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $146.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.50. The company has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.90.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

