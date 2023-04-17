Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,774 shares during the quarter. McKesson makes up approximately 1.1% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in McKesson by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in McKesson by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $598,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE MCK traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $360.26. 174,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,881. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $298.69 and a 52-week high of $401.78. The firm has a market cap of $49.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $354.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $367.10.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 25.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.88%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,562.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,562.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on McKesson in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.64.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

