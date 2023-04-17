Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Sells 150 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,522 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Belmont Capital LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 1.2 %

UNH stock traded down $6.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $505.46. The stock had a trading volume of 983,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,590,018. The firm has a market cap of $471.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $485.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $507.06. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $449.70 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $617.00 to $627.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $603.18.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

