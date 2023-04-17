Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Sells 405 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,984,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,925,244,000 after buying an additional 1,016,798 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,963,780,000 after acquiring an additional 154,917 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Waste Management by 21.5% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,605,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,394,000 after purchasing an additional 461,425 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Waste Management by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,887,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,165,000 after purchasing an additional 49,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,849,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,333,000 after acquiring an additional 9,298 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,054,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,915,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,961 shares of company stock valued at $4,796,057. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Waste Management Price Performance

WM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.27.

Shares of WM traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $165.25. The stock had a trading volume of 247,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,963. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.05 and a 200 day moving average of $157.64. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.89 and a twelve month high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Articles

