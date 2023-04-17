iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Acquired by W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.

W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Absolute Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 33,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,179,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,614,000 after acquiring an additional 563,793 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 520,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,291,000 after acquiring an additional 119,203 shares during the period. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 40,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,419,000 after acquiring an additional 13,419 shares during the period.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $112.26. 73,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,572. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.68 and a fifty-two week high of $127.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.74.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

