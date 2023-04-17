iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Sold by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD cut its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,443 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Windsor Group LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Windsor Group LTD owned 0.15% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $7,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,718,000. Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 45,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 337.7% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 19,619 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 402,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,572,000 after buying an additional 28,606 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.01. 90,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,056. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $48.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.88.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a $0.107 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

