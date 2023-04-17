iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 451,180 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 229,517 shares.The stock last traded at $34.90 and had previously closed at $35.05.

The stock has a market cap of $773.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.11.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AOK. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth $98,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth $202,000.

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

