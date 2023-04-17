iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Stake Lowered by Argent Advisors Inc.

Argent Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,412 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $9,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DGRO traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,333,331. The company has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.67. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $54.14.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

