iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $48.70

Shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $48.70 and last traded at $48.69, with a volume of 314511 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.75.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.57 and its 200-day moving average is $48.67.

Get iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 438,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,912.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 388,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,768,000 after purchasing an additional 369,084 shares during the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 363,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 331,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,786,000 after purchasing an additional 12,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 286,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,860,000 after purchasing an additional 92,770 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.