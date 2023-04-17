iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Bought by Penobscot Wealth Management

Penobscot Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF comprises 1.6% of Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth $117,000.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IEUR traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.82. 659,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,181. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.40. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $38.54 and a 1 year high of $54.45.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

