iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Shares Bought by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 565,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,411 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Private Ocean LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $26,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EAGG. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 556.1% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EAGG traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.74. 29,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,021. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.19. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $50.27.

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

