iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $50.40

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.40 and last traded at $50.45, with a volume of 721795 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.41.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.33.

Institutional Trading of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,404,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,663,000 after acquiring an additional 202,349 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,586,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,513,000 after acquiring an additional 234,085 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,127,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,424,000 after buying an additional 478,850 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,876,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,766,000 after buying an additional 293,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,495,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,084,000 after buying an additional 484,663 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

