iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,318,331 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 1,086,673 shares.The stock last traded at $60.14 and had previously closed at $60.41.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.