iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) Hits New 1-Year High at $43.76

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.76 and last traded at $43.45, with a volume of 221886 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.27.
iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.18.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sentinus LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 27,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 34,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter.
iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK)
- Why State Street Stock Is Sliding After Announcing Earnings
- Charles Schwab’s Recovery Just Shifted Gears
- Is Ollie’s Bargain Outlets A Value Or A Trap?
- Amyris May be Oversold, but is it Worth Fighting the Shorts?
- Macau Casinos Are Hot: Is MGM Resorts The Play?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.