iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Acquired by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSI. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 7,304 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 220.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 7,586 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

DSI stock opened at $77.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.27 and a 200-day moving average of $73.90. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $64.72 and a one year high of $85.79.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.