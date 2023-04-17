iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Sets New 1-Year High at $74.14

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $74.14 and last traded at $73.99, with a volume of 1529155 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.65.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.75 and a 200-day moving average of $71.63.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

