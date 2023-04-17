iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 4,452,627 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 106% from the previous session’s volume of 2,159,388 shares.The stock last traded at $154.26 and had previously closed at $154.31.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.02. The firm has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,778,659,000 after acquiring an additional 222,556,396 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13,402.9% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,925,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 14,815,451 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,205,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,154,239,000 after buying an additional 804,401 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,053,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,078,000 after buying an additional 565,145 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,651,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,116,000 after buying an additional 523,135 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

