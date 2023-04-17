iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Purchased by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 178.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,227 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $13,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,875,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,285,000 after acquiring an additional 540,838 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,514,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,564,000 after buying an additional 539,098 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,125,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,573,000 after purchasing an additional 698,255 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $270,621,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,155.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,699,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,027 shares in the last quarter. 9.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $110.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,258,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,767,855. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.04. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.73 and a 1-year high of $110.50.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.391 per share. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $4.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.