iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Disciplined Investments LLC

Disciplined Investments LLC cut its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVW. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $84,401,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,380.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,111,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,128 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,992 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,013,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,233,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,235,000 after purchasing an additional 577,552 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IVW remained flat at $64.55 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 106,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,255. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $73.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.79.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

