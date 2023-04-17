iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Purchased by Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 9.0% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $19,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,250,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,485,000 after buying an additional 663,252 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,636,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,207,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,201,000 after purchasing an additional 165,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,112,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,187,000 after purchasing an additional 162,771 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IVE stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $152.88. 48,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,864. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.08. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.33 and a 52-week high of $160.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.