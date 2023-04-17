iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,472 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 34,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IVE traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $153.06. The stock had a trading volume of 41,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,836. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.33 and a 52-week high of $160.30. The company has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.08.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

