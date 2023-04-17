Iveco Group (OTCMKTS:IVCGF) Short Interest Up 151.4% in March

Iveco Group (OTCMKTS:IVCGF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,225,700 shares, a growth of 151.4% from the March 15th total of 1,283,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,290.3 days.

Iveco Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of IVCGF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,697. Iveco Group has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $10.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.23.

Get Iveco Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Iveco Group in a report on Monday, January 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iveco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iveco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.