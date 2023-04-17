J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Cut to $200.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $203.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Stephens lowered their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.85.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of JBHT stock traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.87. The stock had a trading volume of 501,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,619. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.05 and its 200-day moving average is $177.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.13. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $153.92 and a 1-year high of $200.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total value of $1,008,749.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,196,383.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 318.3% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 24,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

See Also

