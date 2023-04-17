J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Cut to $200.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $203.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.37% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Stephens lowered their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.85.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance
Shares of JBHT stock traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.87. The stock had a trading volume of 501,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,619. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.05 and its 200-day moving average is $177.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.13. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $153.92 and a 1-year high of $200.64.
Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services
In other news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total value of $1,008,749.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,196,383.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 318.3% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 24,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.
