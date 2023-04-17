Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) PT Raised to $90.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.73% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.41.

Jack in the Box Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,607. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.41. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $54.80 and a 1 year high of $93.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.63.

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $527.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.98 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 521 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.98, for a total value of $39,585.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at $631,241.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Jack in the Box news, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 521 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.98, for a total transaction of $39,585.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,241.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chad Gretzema sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $61,210.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,700.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,949 shares of company stock worth $242,572 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

