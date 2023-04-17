Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2023

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMLGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a growth of 33.6% from the March 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JSML traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.16. 9,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,895. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.64. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.07 and a fifty-two week high of $56.10. The stock has a market cap of $67.72 million, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.28.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,709,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 314,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,050,000 after purchasing an additional 47,877 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 574.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 33,581 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 17,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 681.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 8,357 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US small cap stocks selected by fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Venture Fund.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.