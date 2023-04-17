Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Short Interest Update

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a growth of 33.6% from the March 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ JSML traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.16. 9,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,895. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.64. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.07 and a fifty-two week high of $56.10. The stock has a market cap of $67.72 million, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.28.
Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Company Profile
The Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US small cap stocks selected by fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Venture Fund.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML)
- Why State Street Stock Is Sliding After Announcing Earnings
- Charles Schwab’s Recovery Just Shifted Gears
- Is Ollie’s Bargain Outlets A Value Or A Trap?
- Amyris May be Oversold, but is it Worth Fighting the Shorts?
- Macau Casinos Are Hot: Is MGM Resorts The Play?
Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.