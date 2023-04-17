Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Short Interest Update

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a growth of 33.6% from the March 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JSML traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.16. 9,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,895. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.64. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.07 and a fifty-two week high of $56.10. The stock has a market cap of $67.72 million, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.28.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,709,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 314,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,050,000 after purchasing an additional 47,877 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 574.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 33,581 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 17,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 681.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 8,357 shares during the last quarter.

The Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US small cap stocks selected by fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Venture Fund.

