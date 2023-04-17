Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on JAZZ. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $204.27.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $145.52 on Thursday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $125.36 and a one year high of $169.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.99, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.75.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 24.04% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $972.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.22, for a total transaction of $136,284.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,420.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.79, for a total value of $155,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 367,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,187,081.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.22, for a total transaction of $136,284.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,420.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,492,500 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,541,939 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $871,975,000 after acquiring an additional 33,396 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,888,766 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $784,914,000 after buying an additional 131,570 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,625,134 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,654,000 after buying an additional 184,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,345,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,083,000 after buying an additional 14,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,055,894 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $327,524,000 after purchasing an additional 294,917 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain, and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Epidolex, Zepzelca, Rylaze, Vyxeos, and Defitelio.

