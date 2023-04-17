Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on JAZZ. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $204.27.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.2 %
Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $145.52 on Thursday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $125.36 and a one year high of $169.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.99, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.75.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.22, for a total transaction of $136,284.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,420.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.79, for a total value of $155,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 367,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,187,081.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.22, for a total transaction of $136,284.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,420.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,492,500 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,541,939 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $871,975,000 after acquiring an additional 33,396 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,888,766 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $784,914,000 after buying an additional 131,570 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,625,134 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,654,000 after buying an additional 184,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,345,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,083,000 after buying an additional 14,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,055,894 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $327,524,000 after purchasing an additional 294,917 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain, and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Epidolex, Zepzelca, Rylaze, Vyxeos, and Defitelio.
