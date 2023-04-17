JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Cut to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has $43.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $60.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital downgraded JD.com from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on JD.com from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on JD.com from $74.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JD.com in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on JD.com from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JD.com currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $36.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.37. JD.com has a 1-year low of $33.17 and a 1-year high of $68.29. The company has a market cap of $49.90 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. JD.com’s payout ratio is 67.42%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in JD.com by 461.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,463,812 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $123,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,813 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter worth $110,942,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter worth $70,753,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter worth $71,389,000. Finally, OLP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter worth $68,015,000. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

