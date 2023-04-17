JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Cut to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has $43.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $60.00.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital downgraded JD.com from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on JD.com from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on JD.com from $74.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JD.com in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on JD.com from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JD.com currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.67.
JD.com Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $36.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.37. JD.com has a 1-year low of $33.17 and a 1-year high of $68.29. The company has a market cap of $49.90 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 0.45.
JD.com Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of JD.com
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in JD.com by 461.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,463,812 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $123,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,813 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter worth $110,942,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter worth $70,753,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter worth $71,389,000. Finally, OLP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter worth $68,015,000. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
JD.com Company Profile
JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JD.com (JD)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.