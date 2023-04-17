JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Gap Up to $36.85

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $36.85, but opened at $37.86. JD.com shares last traded at $37.90, with a volume of 4,882,373 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on JD. BOCOM International downgraded JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. HSBC decreased their price objective on JD.com from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on JD.com from $74.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on JD.com from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on JD.com from $100.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JD.com has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.67.

JD.com Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.37. The stock has a market cap of $51.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 0.45.

JD.com Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of JD.com

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 8,521 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JD.com by 1.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,441 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in JD.com by 34.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,053 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,239 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in JD.com in the first quarter valued at $1,176,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in JD.com by 15.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,203 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

