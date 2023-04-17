JMP Securities Reiterates Market Outperform Rating for Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON)

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $235.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 4.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $177.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.36.

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 0.6 %

AXON stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $225.36. The company had a trading volume of 386,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,599. Axon Enterprise has a 52 week low of $82.49 and a 52 week high of $229.00. The company has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.67 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $210.57 and a 200 day moving average of $182.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Axon Enterprise

In related news, COO Joshua Isner sold 5,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.12, for a total value of $1,025,009.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 235,764 shares in the company, valued at $43,644,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 71,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.77, for a total value of $13,282,369.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,254,734 shares in the company, valued at $418,861,935.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Joshua Isner sold 5,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.12, for a total transaction of $1,025,009.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 235,764 shares in the company, valued at $43,644,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 429,024 shares of company stock worth $83,975,621. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXON. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the period. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Featured Stories

