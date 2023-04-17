JMP Securities Reiterates “Market Outperform” Rating for Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI)

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 162.30% from the stock’s current price.

RSI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Susquehanna raised Rush Street Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $4.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.16.

NYSE:RSI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.05. 329,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,775. Rush Street Interactive has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $7.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $674.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.68.

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $165.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $215,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,354,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,837,472.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 50,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $215,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,354,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,837,472.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $463,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,494,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,919,081.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 356,122 shares of company stock worth $1,310,541. 58.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RSI. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 183,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 95,766 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 446,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 243,133 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 459.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,305,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after buying an additional 1,072,117 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,831,000. 35.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

