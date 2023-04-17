Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.00.

JNCE stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $100.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.75. Jounce Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $7.23.

In related news, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang purchased 65,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $65,043.99. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,279,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,227,002.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 39,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total value of $72,571.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,241.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Kevin C. Tang purchased 65,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $65,043.99. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,279,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,227,002.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JNCE. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 28,358.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,276,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265,185 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,030,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 1,083.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,265,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,847 shares during the last quarter. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,013,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,106,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,949,000 after acquiring an additional 747,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which engages in developing treatments for cancer. It also provides novel cancer immunotherapies to attack tumors. The company was founded by Louis M. Weiner, Drew M. Pardoll, Thomas F. Gajewski, James P. Allison, Robert Schreiber, and Padmanee Sharma in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

