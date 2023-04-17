Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Short Interest Up 73.3% in March

Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 730,500 shares, an increase of 73.3% from the March 15th total of 421,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 360,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Journey Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Journey Energy stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.64. The company had a trading volume of 53,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,203. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average is $4.10. Journey Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $6.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Journey Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Journey Energy

Journey Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its activities include drilling on its existing core lands, implementing water flood projects, and executing on accretive acquisitions. The company was founded on June 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

