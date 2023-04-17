JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) PT Lowered to $30.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CLSA reduced their price objective on JOYY from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on JOYY from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Benchmark lowered their target price on JOYY from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on JOYY in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.50.

JOYY Stock Performance

Shares of JOYY stock opened at $29.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.97 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. JOYY has a 12 month low of $21.38 and a 12 month high of $42.84.

JOYY Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of JOYY

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.507 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. JOYY’s payout ratio is presently 281.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in JOYY in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in JOYY by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in JOYY by 139.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 664,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,287,000 after purchasing an additional 387,706 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of JOYY by 276.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of JOYY by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

