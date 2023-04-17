JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CCCS. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $9.80 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.63.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CCCS opened at $8.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.90. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $10.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Trading of CCC Intelligent Solutions

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCCS. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 252.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 277.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

