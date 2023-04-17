JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Zhejiang Expressway (OTCMKTS:ZHEXF) to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zhejiang Expressway (OTCMKTS:ZHEXF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Zhejiang Expressway Stock Performance

Shares of Zhejiang Expressway stock opened at $0.84 on Thursday. Zhejiang Expressway has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $0.94.

