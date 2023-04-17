Kaspa (KAS) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $484.29 Million

Kaspa (KAS) traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. In the last seven days, Kaspa has traded down 22.6% against the U.S. dollar. Kaspa has a total market cap of $484.29 million and approximately $33.01 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kaspa coin can currently be purchased for $0.0269 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Kaspa

Kaspa’s launch date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 17,981,052,123 coins and its circulating supply is 17,981,051,656 coins. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. Kaspa’s official message board is hashdag.medium.com. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 17,972,705,693.543625. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.02790127 USD and is down -15.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $33,521,840.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

