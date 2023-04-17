Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROUS. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $974,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 686.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 15,876 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $432,000.

NYSEARCA:ROUS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,187. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.22. The company has a market capitalization of $443.88 million, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.93. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $42.89.

About Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF

The Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (ROUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hartford Multi-factor Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks. The index relies on value, momentum and quality factors, among others. ROUS was launched on Feb 25, 2015 and is managed by Hartford.

