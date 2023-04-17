Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Buys 17,566 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 84.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,566 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 36,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 365.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 306,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,097,000 after buying an additional 240,536 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 50,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 176.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 170,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after buying an additional 109,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 380,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,526,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,403. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $38.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.43.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

