Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Cuts Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at $54,000. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BR traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $145.57. 40,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,969. The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 1.00. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.35 and a 12 month high of $183.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.63.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.38%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.73%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total value of $201,010.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,151.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BR. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

